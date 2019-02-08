Parole Board holding event in Sheffield on member recruitment and improving diversity

The Parole Board is holding a recruitment event in Sheffield on 22 February to discuss why it must improve the diversity of its membership and to encourage people from all backgrounds to apply to be a member.

Martin Jones, CEO of the Parole Board, said:

We simply do not have enough members from a BAME background and we are taking action to address this. One thing we can do is remove some of the barriers that people might feel before applying, to stop the idea that these roles are for a chosen few. I am 100% sure that there are people out there who can make a real contribution to the important decisions we make. As a first step this involves reaching out to communities and giving a human voice to an organisation and role that might seem out of reach and out of touch with the people it is striving to be protecting.

The event is hosted in partnership with JUST Yorkshire – a leading project in the North promoting racial justice, human rights and equality - and Sheffield and District African Caribbean Community Association (SADACCA). Nadeem Murtuja, Interim Director at JUST Yorkshire said:

I am thrilled that JUST Yorkshire is working in partnership with the Parole Board. The Lammy Review exposed huge inequalities in the criminal justice system and it is vital that events like these happen so that people have the information they need to consider applying for this kind of role. Everyone is welcome to this event to come and see if being Parole Board member is something that could be a good fit.

Speakers will include Martin Jones, Nadeem Murtuja and Parole Board members, who will discuss why it is vital to improve diversity and what it takes to make parole decisions. Participants will then have the opportunity to take part in round table conversations with the speakers.

The event will take place at SADACCA’s community hall in Sheffield from 1830-2030 on Friday 22 February and is open to anyone who has an interest in protecting their community and the belief that every prisoner deserves a fair hearing. Go here to register for a free ticket.

Notes to editors: