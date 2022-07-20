Parents urged to help their kids get active over the summer holidays with the 10 Minute Shake Up

Only 45% of children are meeting the Chief Medical Officer’s guidelines of one hour of physical activity a day

The campaign seeks to inspire kids to get active by using some of their favourite stories and characters from Disney, Pixar and Marvel

Parents of primary school children across England are being encouraged to get their kids active over the summer holidays, as the government relaunches its 10 Minute Shake Up campaign.

The campaign – delivered by the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities (OHID) and supported by Disney ­– returns in full for the first time in 3 years after it was paused in the first year of the pandemic and only partially returned last year.

The 10 Minute Shake Up aims to inspire children and parents to get active together by breaking down the recommended daily hour of activity into manageable chunks by playing fun games together, using some of their favourite characters from Disney’s ‘Frozen’ and ‘Encanto’, Disney and Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’, and Marvel titles including ‘Black Panther’, ‘Captain Marvel’, ‘Thor’ and ‘Iron Man’, among others.

The Shake Ups are play-along games around 10 minutes in length and can be played by one or more people. From Mirabel Guards the Magic Candle inspired by Disney’s ‘Encanto’ to Buzz Lightyear’s Ball Challenge inspired by Disney and Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’, there are over 40 games for people to choose from.

Children’s activity levels usually drop during the holidays when they no longer have daily PE sessions, playtime at school, and no travel to and from school.

Public Health Minister Maggie Throup said:

Being active is vitally important to living longer and healthier lives, and helps kids to feel good, build confidence and develop important skills. The 10 Minute Shake Ups are a great way for children to have fun over the summer holidays, and these free activities will also help parents keep their kids entertained for less, while making sure they’re getting the daily exercise they need to stay healthy.

Data also shows that less than half (45%) of children are getting one hour of physical activity a day, with those from more deprived backgrounds less active than those from more affluent families.

The statistics specifically show that there is also an ethnicity gap with children and young people from white British (48%) backgrounds more likely to be active than those from Asian (39%), black (36%) and other ethnic minority (38%) backgrounds.

Professor Kevin Fenton, OHID’s Regional Director for London, said:

Children often find themselves bored with so much time on their hands during the summer holidays, and it’s often a challenge for parents to keep their kids entertained, particularly if people are on a tight budget. Data also shows that those from ethnic minority communities are also less likely to get the one hour of physical activity as recommended by the Chief Medical Officer. These Shake Up games are a great way for every child – regardless of their background – to have fun for less while staying active and healthy.

Packs including sample games were sent to all primary schools in June for children to take home. All of the 10 Minute Shake Up games can be accessed for free on the 10 Minute Shake Up hub on the Better Health Families website.

Dan Scott, UK Retail Director and Head of Disney Healthy Living UK , said:

Through our long-term collaboration with the 10 Minute Shake Up and our wider healthy living commitment, we know Disney stories and characters can help inspire millions of children and families to be more active by making exercise simple and fun. And this year will be no different, with a fantastic range of games using some of our most-loved stories there for everyone to try over the summer holidays.

The campaign will run from 25 July until 21 August 2022 across social media, with events across the country run by summer activity providers and via the Department for Education’s holiday, activities and food programme.