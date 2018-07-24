Paedophile has sentence increased after Solicitor General’s referral

A man who sexually assaulted a young boy will spend longer in jail after the Solicitor General, Robert Buckland QC MP, today referred his sentence to the Court of Appeal for being too low.

Fred Taylor, now 68, was convicted of indecently assaulting a young boy on two occasions. The victim, who was between the ages of 10 and 12 when the assaults took place, kept the abuse to himself for some years before finally opening up about his traumatic experiences when he was 20.

Taylor was originally sentenced at Chester Crown Court in May, where he was given 12 months’ imprisonment. Today, after the Solicitor General’s referral, the Court of Appeal increased his sentence to 30 months’ imprisonment.

Commenting on the sentence increase, the Solicitor General said: