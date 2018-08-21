ORR Chair announced: Declan Collier

The Transport Secretary has today (21 August 2018) announced the appointment of Declan Collier as his preferred candidate for the role of Chair of the Office of Rail and Road ( ORR ) following an open competition. The former airport chief executive demonstrated an outstanding range of skills and a distinguished record in delivering for transport users following a high-flying career in aviation.

Following standard parliamentary procedures for a public appointment, the Transport Select Committee will hold a public scrutiny hearing with Mr Collier later this year. The final decision on the appointment will be subject to the outcome of that hearing and he is expected to start work as Chair on 1 January 2019.

Mr Collier will succeed the current chair Professor Stephen Glaister who steps down at the end of 2018 after 3 years, and will return being a non-executive director on ORR ’s board.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said:

The ORR performs an important role as the rail regulator and roads monitor for England and I look forward to Declan Collier taking up this position. Declan brings a wealth of transport sector knowledge, and I am confident he will be able tackle the diverse range of issues that the regulator covers. I would like to thank Stephen Glaister for his work, he has played a distinguished role as Chair, bringing important leadership during the 2018 periodic review process, which will set the regulatory framework and funding for Network Rail for the next 5 year control period”.

Declan Collier has recently stepped down as CEO of London City Airport, a role which he held since 2012, and prior to that he was CEO of Dublin Airports Authority for 7 years. He is currently a non-executive board member of The Royal Schiphol Group and TCR International NV. He has broad experience in transport and business and has served as President of the World Association of Airports, Airports Council International ( ACI ); Deputy Chair of the Airport Operators Association ( UK ); and as Director of London First; Allied Irish Banks Ltd , and The Dublin Theatre Festival. Mr Collier has declared that he has undertaken no political activity in the last 5 years.

ORR Chair Stephen Glaister said:

It has been a pleasure and privilege to steer ORR as Chair over the last 3 years. In that time we have seen many changes and challenges in the rail industry: a period in which ORR has played its full part. This continues with the 2018 Periodic Review, which will set Network Rail’s price control from 2019. We have also matured our monitoring of Highways England as the company has progressed from its new beginnings. I am pleased to welcome Declan at this important time for both rail and road. His background will bring significant experience to the organisation and ensure we remain a strong, independent economic and safety regulator that protects the interests of passengers, freight customers, road users and taxpayers.

ORR is the UK ’s independent rail regulator and strategic roads monitor for England. Accountable to Parliament, it protects the interests of rail and road customers through its regulation of railway safety, and the performance and value for money of the rail and road networks, where government remains committed to major investment to improve outcomes for users.

To assist with his induction into the role, the Transport Secretary expects to appoint Declan Collier as a non-executive member of the board for a brief period before he takes up the role of Chair.