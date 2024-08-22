Organisations 'win gold' for supporting armed forces community

Nearly 200 organisations have been recognised by the UK Government with the highest badge of honour for supporting the Armed Forces community.

The Defence Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Award recognises the positive role that employers play in supporting defence and inspiring others to do the same.

This year organisations of all sizes, from all sectors and from across the UK have been successful including Stirling Highland Games, Expedia.com, Google and B&Q.

In total, 33 sectors are represented from Healthcare and Education to Recruitment and Food and Beverage. To win a gold, an organisation must demonstrate exceptional commitment to supporting the armed forces community.

The winners have all been powerful advocates for the Armed Forces Covenant by actively engaging with their peers, encouraging them to employ armed forces personnel, veterans, and their families, and providing robust and sustained support for reservists.

Gold status is also awarded to those who implement HR policies that accommodate the needs of the Armed Forces Community, while continuously promoting this advocacy within their own networks and industry.

The scheme aligns with the new government’s manifesto promise to strengthen support for armed forces communities, including putting the Armed Forces Covenant fully into law and a commitment to create a new Armed Forces Commissioner to improve service life and be a strong, independent voice for service personnel and their families.

Minister for Veterans and People, Alistair Carns said:

“Our Armed Forces Community make incredible sacrifices to keep the nation safe, and it is only right that they are welcomed and valued in the workplace. This scheme aligns with this government’s determination to renew the nation’s contract with our Armed Forces.

“I would like to thank the nearly 200 organisations that have been recognised with a gold award this year. Their continued support ensures that our Armed Forces Community are given opportunities needed to flourish.”

B&Q CEO Graham Bell said:

“We are delighted that B&Q has been awarded the Gold in the Employer Recognition Scheme - it is a fantastic achievement for everyone involved, both for our Armed Forces colleague network and colleagues across the business.

“We’re committed to creating a workplace where everyone can feel they belong, and we support all members of the Defence community – from adjusting our policies, to providing extra paid leave for those who serve our country, our by giving our Customer Advisors the automatic right to transfer to another store to be with a spouse or partner serving in the armed forces.”

Managing Director of Manx Radio, Christopher Sully, said:

“We are very proud to have been awarded ERS Gold status and will use that to build closer and stronger relationships between the various organisations and individuals here both serving, veteran and cadets on the Isle of Man. We’ll continue to use our on-air and digital platforms to help raise the voices of the community.

“To win a Gold award from the Ministry of Defence, employers must provide 10 extra paid days leave for reservists, and have supportive HR policies in place for reservists, veterans, Cadet Force adult volunteers and the spouses and partners of those serving in the Armed Forces.”