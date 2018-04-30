Operational incident following signal passed at danger, Bethnal Green

At around 22:09 hrs on 8 April 2018, a passenger train was stopped after passing a signal at danger. When it restarted, it proceeded towards a junction over which another train was passing, approximately 400 metres ahead of it.

We have undertaken a preliminary examination into the circumstances surrounding this incident. Having assessed the evidence which has been gathered to date, we have decided to publish a safety digest.

The safety digest will be made available on our website in the next few weeks.