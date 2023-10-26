News story

Operational Honours and Awards List October 2023

The latest Operational Honours and Awards List recognises the bravery, commitment and commendable service of Armed Forces personnel.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
27 October 2023

The recipients have all shown outstanding courage and dedication while on operations.

The full list is below:

Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Brigadier Christopher KING

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Lieutenant Colonel (now Colonel) Edward Charles Malet HALL, MBE, Royal Marines

Captain John Matthew PUNCH, MBE, Royal Navy

Lieutenant Colonel (now Acting Colonel) Martin Gerard WINDSOR, The Royal Logistic Corps

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Lieutenant Colonel Paul James MARTIN, The Royal Irish Regiment

Major Sam Anthony John TOOTH, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers

Associate of the Royal Red Cross (ARRC)

Captain Richard Harry AINSWORTH-MASIELLO, Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps

King’s Commendation for Valuable Service (KCVS)

Leading Photographer Belinda-Jane ALKER, Royal Navy

Lieutenant Commander (now Commander) Oliver Richard Beedom AYERS, Royal Navy

Warrant Officer Class 2 (now Warrant Officer Class 1) Jamie David FORBES, Royal Regiment of Artillery

Captain Robert Malcolm JENKINS, Corps of Royal Engineers

Sergeant Michael Joseph OGDEN, Grenadier Guards

Corporal Navin Kumar RAI, The Queen’s Own Gurkha Logistic Regiment

Major Alanda Christine SCOTT, Corps of Royal Engineers

Major Laurence Malcolm Crozier WILSON, Royal Regiment of Artillery

Major Paul William YOUNG, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers

Wing Commander Henry Michael Austin CUMMINS, DL, Royal Auxiliary Air Force

King’s Commendation for Bravery

Chief Petty Officer Engineering Technician (Marine Engineering) Stephen FROOM, Royal Navy

Able Seaman (Seaman) First Class Alfie HULME, Royal Navy

Foreign Awards List

The full list is below:

US BRONZE STAR MEDAL

Lieutenant Colonel James Maccoll CHRISTIE, OBE, The Royal Regiment of Scotland

Lieutenant Colonel Ashley WISEMAN, Royal Regiment of Artillery

MÉDAILLE DE LA DÉFENSE NATIONALE (ÉCHELON BRONZE)

Acting Squadron Leader (now retired) Russell Robin COLE, Royal Air Force

NATO MERITORIOUS SERVICE MEDAL

Captain Desmond DONWORTH, Royal Navy

Published 27 October 2023