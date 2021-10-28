Operational Honours and Awards List October 2021
The latest Operational Honours and Awards List has been announced recognising the bravery, commitment, and commendable service of Armed Forces personnel.
The recipients have all shown outstanding examples of courage and dedication while on operations.
The full list is below:
Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)
- Commodore Dean Anthony BASSETT, Royal Navy
Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)
- Commander Murray William ADAM, Royal Navy
- Captain Fiona PERCIVAL, Royal Navy
- Colonel James Douglas LOUDOUN, Late Parachute Regiment
- Wing Commander Jennie Bernadette CROSS, Royal Air Force
Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)
- Lieutenant Commander Paul INGLESBY, Royal Navy
- Lieutenant Colonel Brian Douglas DUFF, Corps of Royal Engineers
Queen’s Commendation for Valuable Service
- Chief Petty Officer Engineering Technician Martin CRAIB, Royal Navy
- Lieutenant Martin Andrew HEAD, Royal Navy
- Commander Oliver HUCKER, Royal Navy
- Petty Officer Richard James Paul JENKINS, Royal Navy
- Chief Petty Officer Warfare Specialist Glenn THOMPSON, Royal Navy
- Corporal Frazer Duncan BERRY, Intelligence Corps
- Sergeant (now Colour Sergeant) James Alain CHISSEL, The Royal Irish Regiment
- Lieutenant Colonel Darren Edward DEMPSEY, The Royal Logistic Corps
- Acting Major (now Captain) Jonathon Oliver NORFIELD, Corps of Royal Engineers
- Corporal Oluwabunmi Daniel OJO, The Royal Logistic Corps
- Acting Major (now Major) Sam PATTERSON, The Royal Logistic Corps
- Lieutenant Colonel Andrew David PEARCE, The Rifles
- Lance Corporal Max RICHARDSON, Intelligence Corps
- Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Andrew ROUND, Royal Army Medical Corps
- Rifleman Daniel Lee ROWE, The Rifles
- Captain Malcolm Alexander SCOTT, The Royal Logistic Corps
- Major Simon Christopher STOTT, The Light Dragoons
- Colour Sergeant Warren Aiden Keith SWAIN, The Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment
- Lieutenant Colonel Martin Gerard WINDSOR, The Royal Logistic Corps
- Squadron Leader Samantha Anne MURRAY, Royal Air Force
- Major Mads Fogh RASMUSSEN, Danish Army
Queen’s Commendation for Bravery
- Petty Officer Engineering Technician Jonathon WAYNE, Royal Navy
- Colour Sergeant (now Warrant Officer Class 2) Bishwahang RAI, The Royal Gurkha Rifles
- Corporal Dean Jonathan WILSON, The Royal Logistic Corps, Army Reserve
Published 29 October 2021