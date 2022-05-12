Operational Honours and Awards List May 2022
The latest Operational Honours and Awards List has been announced recognising the bravery, commitment, and commendable service of Armed Forces personnel.
The recipients have all shown outstanding courage and dedication while on operations.
The full list is below:
Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)
- Brigadier Daniel BLANCHFORD OBE, Royal Marines
- Air Commodore Simon Robert STRASDIN OBE, Royal Air Force
Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)
- Lieutenant Colonel David Christopher MIDDLETON, The Parachute Regiment
- Lieutenant Colonel Thomas Rupert Mark ROBINSON, The Light Dragoons
- Wing Commander Thomas Leslie STEVENSON MBE, Royal Air Force
Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)
- Major Stephen Geoffrey WHITE, The Parachute Regiment
- Warrant Officer Class 2 Daniel James BRYCELAND, Corps of Royal Engineers
- Warrant Officer Class 2 Thomas Anthony WHITEHEAD, Intelligence Corps
Air Force Cross (AFC)
- Wing Commander Kevin Harry Thomas LATCHMAN, Royal Air Force
- Flight Lieutenant Edward BINDLOSS GIBB, Royal Air Force
Mention in Despatches (MID)
- Private Ahmad FAHIM, The Parachute Regiment
- Corporal Daniel Matthew HOYLAND, The Parachute Regiment
Queen’s Commendation for Bravery (QCB)
- Private Lewis Bradley O’CONNOR, The Parachute Regiment
- Chief Petty Officer Jamie Andrew WARD, Royal Navy
- Captain Lucy Elizabeth RUSSELL, The Royal Logistic Corps
Queen’s Commendation for Valuable Service (QCVS)
- Lieutenant Commander Andrew DENNIS, Royal Navy
- Lieutenant Commander William John DURBIN, Royal Navy
- Corporal Jamie Lee FOUND, The Parachute Regiment
- Lieutenant Colonel William Thomas Hindle HUNT, The Parachute Regiment
- Lieutenant Colonel Chloe O’BRIEN, The Royal Logistic Corps
- Staff Sergeant Andrea PEARSON, The Royal Logistic Corps
- Captain James Nicholas ROBSON, The Parachute Regiment
- Captain Helene Lucie GLEIZES, Intelligence Corps
- Major Hugo Peter HENDERSON, Royal Army Medical Corps
Published 13 May 2022