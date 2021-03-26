Operational Honours and Awards list March 2021
The latest Operational Honours and Awards List recognises the bravery, commitment and commendable service of service personnel within the military.
The serving personnel who have won from the array of awards and decorations have shown outstanding examples of courage and dedication to their work while on operation.
The service they have given to the country ensures that Britain remains ready to face intensifying threats at home and abroad.
The full list is below:
Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)
-
Colonel Douglas Malcolm George BOWLEY, QHS
-
Surgeon Lieutenant Colonel Jeremy Hart LEWIN, The Blues and Royals (Royal Horse Guards and 1st Dragoons)
-
Wing Commander Morgan WILLIAMS, Royal Air Force
Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)
-
Acting Lieutenant Colonel (now Major) Romesh Vanendra CHINNADURAI, The Royal Logistic Corps
-
Major Damien Alexander MEAD, The Royal Regiment of Scotland
-
Major Dominic Joseph Andrew DIAS, Corps of Royal Engineers
Mention in Dispatches (MID)
-
Lance Corporal Michael Thomas CAMERON, Royal Army Medical Corps
-
Lance Corporal (now Corporal) John WARDLE, Royal Army Medical Corps
Queens Commendation for Valuable Service
-
Commander Robin DONOVAN, Royal Navy
-
Lieutenant Commander Andrew NOLAN, Royal Navy
-
Lieutenant Colonel (now Colonel) Sam Edward Armel CATES, The Rifles
-
Corporal Modou FAYE, Adjutant General’s Corps (Staff and Personnel Support Branch)
-
Lance Corporal (now Corporal) Anne Louise GOWDY, Intelligence Corps
-
Lieutenant Colonel Robert Paul James KACE, The Royal Dragoon Guards
-
Acting Major (now Captain) Oliver James LEWIS, Corps of Royal Engineers
-
Lieutenant Colonel William John MCKERAN, MBE, Intelligence Corps
-
Warrant Officer Class 2 Paul Stephen NANCOLLIS, The Rifles
-
Major Simon James PIERSON, Royal Corps of Signals
-
Wing Commander Edward Stephen KENWORTHY, Royal Air Force