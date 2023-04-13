News story

Operational Honours and Awards List April 2023

The latest Operational Honours and Awards List recognises the bravery, commitment and commendable service of Armed Forces personnel.

Ministry of Defence
14 April 2023

The latest Operational Honours and Awards List has been announced recognising the bravery, commitment, and commendable service of Armed Forces personnel.

The recipients have all shown outstanding courage and dedication while on operations.

The full list is below:

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

  • Lieutenant Colonel (now Colonel) Oliver James STEAD, Army Air Corps
  • Lieutenant Colonel Simon Paul WORTH, Royal Tank Regiment

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

  • Lance Corporal (now Acting Corporal) Elizabeth DUGGLEBY-CANTRELL, Intelligence Corps
  • Captain Darren JOHNSON, The Royal Dragoon Guards
  • Staff Sergeant Jodi Marie JOHNSON, Intelligence Corps
  • Major Mark Richard Hort PLAYER, The Royal Logistic Corps
  • Major Lauren Frances SHEPHERD, The Royal Logistic Corps
  • Acting Warrant Officer James William PUTLAND, Royal Air Force

King’s Commendation for Valuable Service (KCVS)

  • Staff Sergeant (now Warrant Officer Class 2) Kenneth Robert COPELAND, Army Air Corps
  • Major Stephanie Ann MANNING-DEGOBERTIERE, Royal Regiment of Artillery
  • Captain Lucy Monica Manners POWELL, The Royal Logistic Corps
  • Major Benjamin Andrew WHITE, Corps of Royal Engineers
  • Private Harry James DEAR, The Royal Logistic Corps

King’s Commendation for Bravery (KCB)

  • Lance Sergeant Robert John PADGHAM, Coldstream Guards

Foreign Awards List

The full list is below:

US LEGION OF MERIT (Degree of Officer)

  • Commodore (now Rear Admiral) Edward Graham AHLGREN, OBE
  • Brigadier Oliver Charles Christopher BROWN
  • Brigadier (now Retired) Stephen John CARTWRIGHT, OBE

US BRONZE STAR MEDAL

  • Major Marc Edward HUGHES, Royal Tank Regiment
  • Warrant Officer Class 2, Nicholas Hywel PUGH, The Parachute Regiment
  • Captain (now Major) Robert James SMITH, The Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment
  • Squadron Leader Robert James HURCOMB, Royal Air Force
  • Squadron Leader Alan John SWAN, Royal Air Force

CANADIAN MERITORIOUS SERVICE MEDAL

  • Colonel (now Brigadier) Richard Frederick Lander Lyne

CANADIAN SPECIAL SERVICE MEDAL WITH “NATO” BAR

  • Major Simon TUCKER, Royal Corps of Signals

CANADIAN SPECIAL SERVICE MEDAL WITH “Expedition” BAR

  • Captain Thomas Oliver MILTON, Corps of Royal Engineers

Médaille DE LA DÉFENSE NATIONALE (ÉCHELON BRONZE)

  • Major Samuel MORETON, Royal Marines
  • Lieutenant (now Lieutenant Commander) Kristopher John STOREY, Royal Navy
  • Lieutenant Commander David John THOMPSON, Royal Navy

Médaille d’outre-mer (SAHEL)

  • Lieutenant Colonel Timothy Neale MASON, Royal Regiment of Artillery
Published 14 April 2023