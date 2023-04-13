Operational Honours and Awards List April 2023
The latest Operational Honours and Awards List has been announced recognising the bravery, commitment, and commendable service of Armed Forces personnel.
The recipients have all shown outstanding courage and dedication while on operations.
The full list is below:
Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)
- Lieutenant Colonel (now Colonel) Oliver James STEAD, Army Air Corps
- Lieutenant Colonel Simon Paul WORTH, Royal Tank Regiment
Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)
- Lance Corporal (now Acting Corporal) Elizabeth DUGGLEBY-CANTRELL, Intelligence Corps
- Captain Darren JOHNSON, The Royal Dragoon Guards
- Staff Sergeant Jodi Marie JOHNSON, Intelligence Corps
- Major Mark Richard Hort PLAYER, The Royal Logistic Corps
- Major Lauren Frances SHEPHERD, The Royal Logistic Corps
- Acting Warrant Officer James William PUTLAND, Royal Air Force
King’s Commendation for Valuable Service (KCVS)
- Staff Sergeant (now Warrant Officer Class 2) Kenneth Robert COPELAND, Army Air Corps
- Major Stephanie Ann MANNING-DEGOBERTIERE, Royal Regiment of Artillery
- Captain Lucy Monica Manners POWELL, The Royal Logistic Corps
- Major Benjamin Andrew WHITE, Corps of Royal Engineers
- Private Harry James DEAR, The Royal Logistic Corps
King’s Commendation for Bravery (KCB)
- Lance Sergeant Robert John PADGHAM, Coldstream Guards
Foreign Awards List
The full list is below:
US LEGION OF MERIT (Degree of Officer)
- Commodore (now Rear Admiral) Edward Graham AHLGREN, OBE
- Brigadier Oliver Charles Christopher BROWN
- Brigadier (now Retired) Stephen John CARTWRIGHT, OBE
US BRONZE STAR MEDAL
- Major Marc Edward HUGHES, Royal Tank Regiment
- Warrant Officer Class 2, Nicholas Hywel PUGH, The Parachute Regiment
- Captain (now Major) Robert James SMITH, The Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment
- Squadron Leader Robert James HURCOMB, Royal Air Force
- Squadron Leader Alan John SWAN, Royal Air Force
CANADIAN MERITORIOUS SERVICE MEDAL
- Colonel (now Brigadier) Richard Frederick Lander Lyne
CANADIAN SPECIAL SERVICE MEDAL WITH “NATO” BAR
- Major Simon TUCKER, Royal Corps of Signals
CANADIAN SPECIAL SERVICE MEDAL WITH “Expedition” BAR
- Captain Thomas Oliver MILTON, Corps of Royal Engineers
Médaille DE LA DÉFENSE NATIONALE (ÉCHELON BRONZE)
- Major Samuel MORETON, Royal Marines
- Lieutenant (now Lieutenant Commander) Kristopher John STOREY, Royal Navy
- Lieutenant Commander David John THOMPSON, Royal Navy
Médaille d’outre-mer (SAHEL)
- Lieutenant Colonel Timothy Neale MASON, Royal Regiment of Artillery