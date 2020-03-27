News story
Operational Honours and Awards List April 2020
A number of members of the Armed Forces have been named in the latest Operational Honours and Awards List.
The latest Operational Honours and Awards List has been published today. The list recognises the bravery, commitment and commendable service of service personnel within the military.
The serving personnel who have won from the array of awards and decorations have shown outstanding examples of courage and dedication to their work while on operation.
The service they have given to the country ensures that Britain remains ready to face intensifying threats at home and abroad.
The full list is below.
Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)
Air Commodore Justin Stuart REUTER, Royal Air Force
Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)
Commander William Robert Charles KING, Royal Navy
Colonel Andrew Timothy David JACKSON
Wing Commander Neil Campbell SEFTON, Royal Air Force
Captain Robert George ANDERS, Royal Fleet Auxiliary
Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)
Acting Major (now Captain) Patrick Francis Bryan KEATING, The Rifles
Mention in Dispatches (MID)
Flight Lieutenant Aaron Mark KERRY, Royal Air Force
Queens Commendation for Valuable Service
Acting Captain (now Commander) Manson John CARNIE, Royal Navy
Lieutenant Commander Samuel NIGHTINGALE, Royal Navy
Lieutenant Commander Jamie VAUGHAN, Royal Navy
Major (now Acting Lieutenant Colonel) Nigel Robert CAMPBELL, The Royal Irish Regiment
Acting Major (now Major) Luke DENBY-HOLLIS, Royal Regiment of Artillery
Lieutenant Colonel (now Acting Colonel) Matthew Thomas KETTERER, Adjutant General’s Corps (Educational and Training Services Branch)
Lieutenant Colonel Huw Charles Ewan LAW, Army Air Corps
Acting Sergeant (now Corporal) Samantha Jane LUMB, Intelligence Corps
Warrant Officer Class 2 Benjamin James MEDUS, The Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment
Corporal (now Acting Sergeant) Martins Idoko USHIE, Royal Army Medical Corps
Lieutenant William Fraser WHEELER, The Rifles
Flight Lieutenant Philip DAWE, Royal Air Force
Wing Commander Matthew David HOARE, Royal Air Force
Flight Lieutenant (now Squadron Leader) Matthew TURL, Royal Air Force