Operational Honours and Awards List April 2020

The latest Operational Honours and Awards List has been published today. The list recognises the bravery, commitment and commendable service of service personnel within the military.

The serving personnel who have won from the array of awards and decorations have shown outstanding examples of courage and dedication to their work while on operation.

The service they have given to the country ensures that Britain remains ready to face intensifying threats at home and abroad.

The full list is below.

Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Air Commodore Justin Stuart REUTER, Royal Air Force

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Commander William Robert Charles KING, Royal Navy

Colonel Andrew Timothy David JACKSON

Wing Commander Neil Campbell SEFTON, Royal Air Force

Captain Robert George ANDERS, Royal Fleet Auxiliary

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Acting Major (now Captain) Patrick Francis Bryan KEATING, The Rifles

Mention in Dispatches (MID)

Flight Lieutenant Aaron Mark KERRY, Royal Air Force

Queens Commendation for Valuable Service

Acting Captain (now Commander) Manson John CARNIE, Royal Navy

Lieutenant Commander Samuel NIGHTINGALE, Royal Navy

Lieutenant Commander Jamie VAUGHAN, Royal Navy

Major (now Acting Lieutenant Colonel) Nigel Robert CAMPBELL, The Royal Irish Regiment

Acting Major (now Major) Luke DENBY-HOLLIS, Royal Regiment of Artillery

Lieutenant Colonel (now Acting Colonel) Matthew Thomas KETTERER, Adjutant General’s Corps (Educational and Training Services Branch)

Lieutenant Colonel Huw Charles Ewan LAW, Army Air Corps

Acting Sergeant (now Corporal) Samantha Jane LUMB, Intelligence Corps

Warrant Officer Class 2 Benjamin James MEDUS, The Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment

Corporal (now Acting Sergeant) Martins Idoko USHIE, Royal Army Medical Corps

Lieutenant William Fraser WHEELER, The Rifles

Flight Lieutenant Philip DAWE, Royal Air Force

Wing Commander Matthew David HOARE, Royal Air Force

Flight Lieutenant (now Squadron Leader) Matthew TURL, Royal Air Force