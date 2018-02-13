One week to go to have your say on plans to upgrade major Winchester junction

Residents, businesses and road users in and around Winchester are being encouraged to ensure their voice is heard as a public consultation on improvements to junction 9 on the M3 enters its final week.

The six week public consultation, which began on 9 January 2018 runs until 19 February, is seeking views on plans for a major upgrade to junction 9 of the M3, where the motorway meets the A34.

Under the plans, junction 9 will be redesigned to create dedicated free flow lanes which will allow drivers travelling between the M3 and the A34 to avoid using the junction roundabout. The roundabout itself will be redesigned into a new ‘dumbbell’ layout, which will increase capacity, improve safety and make journey times more reliable.

Highways England project manager Simon Hewett said:

I would like to thank everyone who has been to see the team at an exhibition or have submitted their feedback through the website. These are ambitious plans which will make a huge difference to people using this busy interchange and there is still time for those who haven’t yet had their say on the proposals to do so before the consultation ends on Monday 19 February. There are still two exhibitions to go, both in Kings Worthy, so it would be great for people who have not yet had their say to come and see the team to talk about the plans.

The proposed free-flow interchange will help to reduce congestion by removing the need for through traffic to use the roundabout, in turn improving safety. The proposals include:

introducing free-flow slip roads, both northbound and southbound between the M3 and A34, so traffic intending to use the interchange will not need to enter the roundabout at the junction

reconfiguring the roundabout to a new ‘dumbbell’ road layout increasing capacity and reducing congestion

upgrading the cycle routes to complete the gap in route 23 of the National Cycle Network

upgrades to footpaths and improved bridleway access for horse riders

Highways England has so far held three information exhibitions at venues in the area so that people could see the proposals and put any questions directly to the project team. There are two more events to go on Friday 16 and Saturday 17 February at the Tubbs Hall and Kings Worthy Community Centre, and there is still time for people to collect consultation material at various locations in and around Winchester, and also have their say via the website.

For more information on details of the proposals, public information events and how to have your say, go to the scheme website.

