Office of the Secretary of State for Scotland to join UK Government Edinburgh hub

Scottish Secretary David Mundell has confirmed today [28 June 2018] that his department, as well as the Office of the Advocate General, will be joining the new and innovative UK Government Hub in the New Waverley Development in Edinburgh.

The new Hub will bring together nearly 3,000 UK Government civil servants, from a range of departments, by 2020. It will improve the work of the UK Government in Scotland, enabling closer collaboration between departments, helping them deliver better services for people in Scotland. It is a key part of the UK Government’s commitment to building a strong Civil Service outside London.

Mr Mundell said:

The UK Government is delivering for Scotland. It is right that we have the right facilities to enable staff from across the whole of the UK Government to work together to deliver high quality services. The UK Government Hub demonstrates our commitment to supporting the Edinburgh economy – which we are also driving through the Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region Deal.

Across the UK it is estimated that the UK Government Hubs programme will save more than £2 billion of public money over twenty years, relocating civil servants from existing, often fragmented office locations, to modern, cross-departmental workplaces.

The Office of the Secretary of State for Scotland and the Office of the Advocate General, will be joined by other UK Government departments and bodies including HMRC, the Office for Statistics Regulation, the Information Commissioner’s Office, the Government Actuary’s Department and HM Treasury.