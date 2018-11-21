News story
October 2018 Transaction Data
This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in October 2018.
In October:
- HM Land Registry completed more than 1,886,000 applications to change or query the Land Register
- the South East topped the table of regional applications with 434,514
HM Land Registry completed 1,886,737 applications in October compared with 1,648,666 in September and 1,740,068 last October, of which:
- 405,776 were applications for register updates compared with 376,588 in September
- 947,082 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 788,359 in September
- 238,784 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 213,568 in September
- 21,848 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 22,838 in September
Applications by region and country
|Region/country
|August applications
|September applications
|October applications
|South East
|402,692
|377,136
|434,514
|Greater London
|327,388
|310,343
|354,278
|North West
|196,595
|189,484
|211,584
|South West
|173,062
|158,954
|181,198
|West Midlands
|149,801
|141,033
|164,722
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|135,462
|129,227
|146,736
|East Midlands
|125,704
|118,340
|138,230
|North
|82,370
|76,485
|88,613
|Wales
|81,297
|77,032
|87,888
|East Anglia
|72,476
|70,494
|78,836
|Isles of Scilly
|52
|56
|68
|England and Wales (not assigned)
|75
|82
|70
|Total
|1,746,974
|1,648,666
|1,886,737
Top 5 local authority areas
|Top 5 local authority areas
|August applications
|Top 5 local authority areas
|September applications
|Top 5 local authority areas
|October applications
|Birmingham
|26,892
|Birmingham
|26,138
|Birmingham
|29,660
|City of Westminster
|23,912
|City of Westminster
|23,098
|City of Westminster
|27,143
|Leeds
|20,833
|Leeds
|20,393
|Leeds
|22,448
|Cornwall
|18,367
|Manchester
|17,318
|Cornwall
|18,933
|Manchester
|17,578
|Cornwall
|17,024
|Manchester
|18,026
Top 5 customers
|Top 5 customers
|August applications
|Top 5 customers
|September applications
|Top 5 customers
|October applications
|Enact
|56,544
|Enact
|50,715
|Enact
|58,531
|Infotrack Limited
|30,749
|Infotrack Limited
|34,155
|Infotrack Limited
|36,857
|O’Neill Patient
|27,267
|O’Neill Patient
|25,931
|O’Neill Patient
|29,191
|Optima Legal Services
|24,984
|Optima Legal Services
|23,915
|Optima Legal Services
|27,833
|Eversheds LLP
|20,019
|TM Group (UK) Ltd
|20,848
|HBOS plc
|23,019
Access the full dataset on data.gov.uk
Next publication
Transaction Data is published on the 15th working day of each month. The November data will be published at 11am on Friday 21 December 2018.
Published 21 November 2018