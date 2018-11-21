October 2018 Transaction Data

In October: HM Land Registry completed more than 1,886,000 applications to change or query the Land Register

the South East topped the table of regional applications with 434,514

HM Land Registry completed 1,886,737 applications in October compared with 1,648,666 in September and 1,740,068 last October, of which:

405,776 were applications for register updates compared with 376,588 in September

947,082 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 788,359 in September

238,784 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 213,568 in September

21,848 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 22,838 in September

Applications by region and country

Region/country August applications September applications October applications South East 402,692 377,136 434,514 Greater London 327,388 310,343 354,278 North West 196,595 189,484 211,584 South West 173,062 158,954 181,198 West Midlands 149,801 141,033 164,722 Yorkshire and the Humber 135,462 129,227 146,736 East Midlands 125,704 118,340 138,230 North 82,370 76,485 88,613 Wales 81,297 77,032 87,888 East Anglia 72,476 70,494 78,836 Isles of Scilly 52 56 68 England and Wales (not assigned) 75 82 70 Total 1,746,974 1,648,666 1,886,737

Top 5 local authority areas

Top 5 local authority areas August applications Top 5 local authority areas September applications Top 5 local authority areas October applications Birmingham 26,892 Birmingham 26,138 Birmingham 29,660 City of Westminster 23,912 City of Westminster 23,098 City of Westminster 27,143 Leeds 20,833 Leeds 20,393 Leeds 22,448 Cornwall 18,367 Manchester 17,318 Cornwall 18,933 Manchester 17,578 Cornwall 17,024 Manchester 18,026

Top 5 customers

Top 5 customers August applications Top 5 customers September applications Top 5 customers October applications Enact 56,544 Enact 50,715 Enact 58,531 Infotrack Limited 30,749 Infotrack Limited 34,155 Infotrack Limited 36,857 O’Neill Patient 27,267 O’Neill Patient 25,931 O’Neill Patient 29,191 Optima Legal Services 24,984 Optima Legal Services 23,915 Optima Legal Services 27,833 Eversheds LLP 20,019 TM Group (UK) Ltd 20,848 HBOS plc 23,019

Next publication

Transaction Data is published on the 15th working day of each month. The November data will be published at 11am on Friday 21 December 2018.