Press release
Nuneaton paedophile jailed after Solicitor General’s referral
Kevin Ryan who sexually assaulted a young girl has been sent to prison after the Solicitor General referred his sentence under the ULS scheme
A man who sexually assaulted a young girl has today been immediately imprisoned after the Solicitor General, Robert Buckland QC MP, referred his sentence under the ULS scheme.
Kevin Ryan, 64, sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl, groping her under her clothing. The crime was reported after the victim’s mother found her crying in her room. The assault has had a considerable, lasting impact on the victim.
Ryan was originally sentenced at Warwick Crown Court in April, where he was given a sentence of 2 years’ imprisonment suspended for 2 years. Yesterday, after the Solicitor General’s referral, the Court of Appeal increased his sentence to 3 years imprisonment.
Commenting on the sentence increase, the Solicitor General said:
Ryan acted without consideration for the significant and long-lasting emotional damage it would cause his victim. I am pleased that the Court of Appeal has agreed with my referral, and hope this increased sentence will bring some comfort to the victim and her family.