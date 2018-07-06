Nuneaton paedophile jailed after Solicitor General’s referral

A man who sexually assaulted a young girl has today been immediately imprisoned after the Solicitor General, Robert Buckland QC MP, referred his sentence under the ULS scheme.

Kevin Ryan, 64, sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl, groping her under her clothing. The crime was reported after the victim’s mother found her crying in her room. The assault has had a considerable, lasting impact on the victim.

Ryan was originally sentenced at Warwick Crown Court in April, where he was given a sentence of 2 years’ imprisonment suspended for 2 years. Yesterday, after the Solicitor General’s referral, the Court of Appeal increased his sentence to 3 years imprisonment.

Commenting on the sentence increase, the Solicitor General said: