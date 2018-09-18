Nuclear companies honoured for safety at Sellafield

A range of companies have received multiple RoSPA Health and Safety Awards, some of the world’s most prestigious safety prizes.

Sellafield Ltd won nine awards, with contracting companies also sweeping the board for their contribution to the site’s clean-up mission.

Two special medals honoured the work of those in the Pile Fuel Storage Pond and projects department, for five years of consecutive gold awards.

Mark Neate, environment, safety and security director for Sellafield Ltd said:

These awards reflect the hard work of our employees and contractors. While we are keen to celebrate this safe working, we also recognise that we must continually improve. We remain focused on keeping safe and secure, looking after each other and protecting our environment. I am proud of our employees and our supply chain’s continuing efforts towards improving safety.

The awards recognise safety performance in 2017/18.

Teams working directly for Sellafield Ltd won seven gold and two silver awards;

Gold

Generation Magnox Storage Pond

Pile Fuel Cladding Silo

Spent Fuel Management

Environment, Health, Safety and Quality

Remediation

Pile Fuel Storage Pond

Projects Delivery Directorate.

Silver

Magnox Swarf Storage Silo

Warrington offices

Among the many contractors to have won are Balfour Beatty Kilpatrick, Hertel UK Ltd, National Nuclear Laboratory, PPS Electrical, Shepley Engineers, OneFM and Jacobs Field Services.