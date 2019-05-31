Novel Barriers collaboration day for 'Stopping it in its tracks' competition

Partnerships with academia and industry are at the heart of the Defence and Security Accelerator ( DASA ) and the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory’s ( Dstl ) ability to develop science and technology solutions that meet the needs of the armed forces. As part of our investment in this process we host collaboration days, enabling suppliers to meet military representatives and gain an insight into particular challenges.

A successful collaboration day was held with the British Army as part of DASA ’s “Stopping it in its tracks” competition for Dstl . This explores novel and innovative technologies that will slow, stop or obstruct heavy armoured vehicles such as tanks, whilst minimising collateral damage. The competition embraces both physical and invisible ‘barriers’. Physical ‘barriers’ or effects provide a clear, visible deterrent to adversaries, can be quick to deploy and often do not require maintenance or supervision.

Invisible ‘barriers’ or effects may be used in combination with physical ‘barriers’ or effects especially when they can offer long term disability or degradation of the vehicle, or incapacitate it in a fire zone where other defensive solutions are in operation. Particular areas of interest include, but are not limited to: EMP -based weapons; acoustic or light based devices; electromagnetic interference or scrambling technologies; and solutions which reduce or impair visibility.

The day provided an opportunity for successful bidders from the first phase to discuss systems integration with new suppliers and for new ideas to be explored. A range of innovative technologies are under development including obscurants, track entanglements, track disruptors and autonomous aerial vehicles.

Suitable ideas are being sought not just for defence but those that have a wider security aspect, such as preventing vehicle-related terrorist attacks.

Phase 2 of the competition will open shortly. Suppliers do not have to have been in the previous phase to enter.