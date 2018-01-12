Government response
Nottingham station fire
Transport Minister statement on the fire at Nottingham rail station.
Transport Minister Jo Johnson said:
This has clearly been a devastating incident and my thoughts are with all those affected.
I am grateful for the courage of both the emergency services who tackled this fire and those staff who evacuated the station and kept the public safe.
Thankfully it appears that nobody was injured but it is clear that this will have a disruptive effect on passengers who use Nottingham station.
Rail media enquiries
Media enquiries 020 7944 3021
Out of hours media enquiries 020 7944 4292
Switchboard 0300 330 3000