Nottingham station fire

Transport Minister statement on the fire at Nottingham rail station.

Published 12 January 2018
From:
Department for Transport and Jo Johnson MP
Transport Minister Jo Johnson said:

This has clearly been a devastating incident and my thoughts are with all those affected.

I am grateful for the courage of both the emergency services who tackled this fire and those staff who evacuated the station and kept the public safe.

Thankfully it appears that nobody was injured but it is clear that this will have a disruptive effect on passengers who use Nottingham station.

