Northern Ireland legacy consultation deadline extended

The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, the Rt Hon Karen Bradley MP, has announced that the deadline for responses to the consultation on addressing the legacy of the Troubles will be extended by three weeks to Friday 5 October.

The move comes after stakeholders said they needed more time to respond.

The Secretary of State said:

“The legacy of the Troubles in Northern Ireland is an enormously sensitive and emotive issue, and I want to make sure everyone’s voice is heard as we move forward. I have listened to those who want to take a little bit more time to consider their responses - particularly those individuals who have been most affected by the Troubles, including victims and survivors and former police officers and veterans - and I am happy to extend the deadline so that they can have their say.”

The UK Government launched the consultation, Addressing the Legacy of Northern Ireland’s Past, on 11 May to find the best way to meet the needs of victims and survivors and to help people address the impact of the Troubles. in the areas of information, justice and acknowledgement and help Northern Ireland transition to long term-term peace and stability.

The original deadline for responses was 10 September, extended today to 5 October. Anyone who wishes to give their views can find more information here.