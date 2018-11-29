Northamptonshire local government shake-up proposal

Ministers are seeking evidence on proposals to shake-up the way local government operates in Northamptonshire as part of a public consultation launched today (29 November 2018).

Seven councils in the county have submitted a proposal to the Communities Secretary the Rt Hon James Brokenshire MP to replace the current 2-tier system of local government with 2 new unitary authorities.

If implemented, this would see one unitary authority covering the area of Daventry, Northampton and South Northamptonshire while the another would oversee Corby, East Northamptonshire, Kettering and Wellingborough.

Communities Secretary the Rt Hon James Brokenshire MP said:

I’m determined to ensure the people of Northamptonshire receive the very best public services from local authorities which are well-connected, make best use of public funds and give people more choice over how their communities are run. I look forward to hearing views on the proposals from the people of Northamptonshire.

The Secretary of State also announced today that he proposes to delay elections in Northamptonshire due in May 2019 until May 2020. This follows a request from all of the 8 Northamptonshire councils to do so and will be done as soon as practically possible.

View the consultation.

Responses must be received by 25 January 2019.