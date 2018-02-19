Nigel Halkes Reappointed as Deputy Chair of VisitEngland

Prior to his appointment as Deputy Chair of the VisitEngland Advisory Board, Nigel has served a four year term as a Board Member of VisitEngland during a time of major change for the organisation. Nigel has made a significant contribution to VisitEngland, including the establishment of the Discover England Fund and the outsourcing of the Quality Assurance Schemes to the AA. He has also served on the Audit Committee of the British Tourism Authority.

Nigel is an experienced Non-Executive Director with a portfolio spanning the public, private and charitable sectors. He sits on two PLC board and is a Trustee of the EY Foundation and the Polka Theatre for Children. Nigel was formerly the Managing Partner Markets for EY in the UK & Ireland, responsible for major clients, including hospitality and leisure businesses.

The role is not remunerated. This appointment has been made in accordance with the Cabinet Office’s Governance Code on Public Appointments. The appointments process is regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments. Under the Code, any significant political activity undertaken by an appointee in the last five years must be declared. This is defined as including holding office, public speaking, making a recordable donation, or candidature for election. Nigel has declared no such political activity.