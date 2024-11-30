Next phase of Mission-led government will put working people’s priorities first, with PM set to unveil Plan for Change

PM to galvanise action across government and beyond with radical next phase of Mission delivery

Measurable milestones will be set out in new Plan for Change, that will put working people’s priorities first

Relentless prioritisation will ensure that the government delivers for working people this Parliament

The Prime Minister will set out ambitious milestones for change that will deliver real, tangible improvement to the lives of working people across the country in this Parliament, later this week.

The Plan for Change will mark the next phase of Mission-led government, as the PM continues to take an unrelenting approach to delivering on the priorities of working people.

The Missions – growing the economy, an NHS fit for the future, safer streets, secure power through clean energy and opportunity for all – are part of a decade of national renewal, built on the foundations of a stable economy, national security and secure borders.

The government has already made significant progress on its Missions since July; fixing the foundations of the country and kicking off the first steps to deliver real change. This has included stabilising the economy, establishing a new Border Security Command that will smash the gangs and tackle small boat crossings, and investing an extra £22bn building an NHS fit for the future including an extra 40,000 appointments.

This action has all taken place having inherited the unprecedented twin challenges of crumbling public services and crippled public finances. The government has had to make difficult decisions, including reforming agricultural property relief and targeting the winter fuel allowance.

Having taken action to fix the foundations and kick off the First Steps, the Plan for Change will set out ambitious but achievable milestones on the Missions that will be reached by the end of the Parliament, driving real improvements in the lives of working people.

Achieving them will demand that the attention and resources of government are relentlessly focused on making sure the Missions are delivering on what matters most to working people in every corner of the UK.

The milestones are part of the Prime Minister’s drive to do government radically differently, and will reflect the priorities of working people, allowing them to hold government to account on its progress. Work to deliver them will be underpinned by innovation and reform, alongside close working with partners across business, civil society, and local government.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

This Plan for Change is the most ambitious yet honest programme for government in a generation. Mission-led government does not mean picking milestones because they are easy or will happen anyway. It means relentlessly driving real improvements in the lives of working people. We are already fixing the foundations and have kicked-started our first steps for change, stabilising the economy, setting up a new Border Security Command, and investing £22bn in an NHS that is fit for the future. Our Plan for Change is the next phase of delivering this government’s mission. Some may oppose what we are doing and no doubt there will be obstacles along the way, but this government was elected on mandate of change and our plan reflects the priorities of working people. Given the unprecedented challenges we have inherited we will not achieved this by simply doing more of the same which is why investment comes alongside a programme of innovation and reform.

The relentless prioritisation will be at the heart of the choices made in the next Spending Review – which will look at every pound the government spends, line by line, taking a zero-based approach to how departments are funded.

The milestones will be underpinned by an ambitious programme of public sector reform, building on the reform work already started on planning, national infrastructure, pensions, industrial strategy, and the labour market.

As part of this work, the Prime Minister will also charge the new Cabinet Secretary and all Cabinet Ministers to reform Whitehall so that it is geared to Mission delivery rather than working in the traditional silos that focus on fiefdoms not outcomes.