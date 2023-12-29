New Year Honours 2024 for defence personnel
Armed Forces personnel and Defence civilians have been granted state honours by His Majesty The King in the annual New Year Honours list.
Royal Navy Awards
Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most honourable order of the Bath
As Knight Commander
- Lieutenant General Robert Andrew MAGOWAN, CB, CBE
As Companions
- Rear Admiral Andrew BETTON, OBE
- Rear Admiral James David MORLEY
Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most excellent order of the British Empire
As Commander
- Commodore Stephen David ROBERTS
As Officers
- Commander Trefor Morgan FOX
- Commander Christopher Robert HOLLINGWORTH
- Colonel Andrew Glenn David LOCK
- Commander Lucy Jane OTTLEY
- Commander Ian Hayden RICHARDSON
- Commander Jamie Duncan WELLS
- Captain Allan Thomas YOUP
As Members
- Commander Steven ANDREWS
- Lieutenant Commander Ross Donald BALFOUR
- Leading Seaman (Diver) Rory Edward CARTWRIGHT-TAYLOR
- Warrant Officer 1 James Adrian CUTHBERT
- Warrant Officer 1 Engineering Technician (Communication and Information Systems) Steven GILBERTSON
- Commander Martin John HOWARD
- Lieutenant Commander Alexander Rowan MARSH
- Commander Paul O’DOOLEY, Royal Naval Reserve
- Chief Petty Officer Engineering Technician (Marine Engineering) Michael John STEPHENS
- Lieutenant Sam David THOMPSON
- Commander Roger Simon WYNESS
King’s Volunteer Reserves Medal
- Warrant Officer 2 Michael RUDALL, Royal Marines Reserve
Army Awards
Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most honourable order of the Bath
As Dame Commander
- Lieutenant General Sharon Patricia Moffat NESMITH
As Companions
- Major General Kevin Mark COPSEY
- Major General John Robert MEAD
Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most excellent order of the British Empire
As Commanders
- Brigadier Vivienne Wendy BUCK
- Major General Julian Nicholas Edward BUCZACKI
- Brigadier Matthew Timothy CANSDALE, MBE
- Major General Darren Howard CROOK
- Colonel Lucy Margaret GILES
- Colonel Michael Robert SMITH
As Officers
- Lieutenant Colonel Nicholas Paul ANDREW, Royal Regiment of Artillery
- Lieutenant Colonel Tracy-Louise APPLEYARD, Royal Army Medical Corps
- Colonel Edward Hugh James CARTER
- Colonel Nigel Offley CREWE-READ, MBE
- Lieutenant Colonel Ewan Christian Noble HARRIS, The Royal Welsh
- Lieutenant Colonel Timothy Matthew HOLMES, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers
- Colonel Matthew Gordon Timothy LEWIS
- Lieutenant Colonel (now Acting Colonel) John Andrew LYONS, Royal Corps of Signals
- Lieutenant Colonel Craig David POPE, Royal Army Medical Corps
- Colonel Thomas WOOLLEY
- Colonel Nicholas George Charles YARDLEY
As Members
- Major John Edward BAILEFF, Royal Regiment of Artillery
- Major Allan Paul BEARD, Intelligence Corps
- Lieutenant Colonel John George BRADBURY, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, Army Reserve
- Major (now Acting Lieutenant Colonel) Keith Michael Timothy BROOKS, VR, Royal Regiment of Artillery, Army Reserve
- Captain Barry Lee BYRON, VR, General Service Corps, Army Reserve
- Captain Giles Alexander Leighton CLARKE, The Royal Logistic Corps
- Major Lisa Jane CLARKE, Adjutant General’s Corps (Staff and Personnel Support Branch)
- Major James Philip DOTT, The Parachute Regiment
- Major Brian James DUPREE, Royal Army Physical Training Corps, Army Reserve
- Major Robert George FELLOWS, The Rifles
- Major Toby Christian FOSTER, The Rifles
- Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Simon GARRARD, Corps of Royal Engineers
- Major Alex Jonathon GLYNN, Royal Regiment of Artillery
- Major Jason Arthur Evan GROVES, The Royal Welsh
- Major Kamal GURUNG, The Queen’s Gurkha Signals
- Major Alexander Roy HAMILTON, VR, Corps of Royal Engineers, Army Reserve
- Major Peter Anthony HARRISON, VR, The Royal Logistic Corps, Army Reserve
- Major Steven Ross Duncan MAGUIRE, The Royal Irish Regiment
- Bombardier (now Acting Sergeant) Alicia Rhiannon MARTIN, Royal Regiment of Artillery
- Major Neil Alexander McCLELLAND, Scots Guards
- Major Christopher James Patrick MURPHY, The Blues and Royals (Royal Horse Guards and 1st Dragoons
- Corporal Tonderai NDLELA, Adjutant General’s Corps (Staff and Personnel Support Branch)
- Lieutenant Colonel Christopher David NEWTON, Royal Regiment of Artillery
- Private Ernest Chinazor OKENYI, The Royal Logistic Corps
- Major Stacy Leanne OLIVER, Royal Army Medical Corps
- Captain Pierre Andrew OZANNE, The Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment/The Ranger Regiment
- Sergeant Daniel Adam POWDERHAM-BISSELL, Intelligence Corps
- Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Sambrooke PROCTOR, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers
- Staff Sergeant Matthew Francis ROBINSON, Corps of Royal Engineers, Army Reserve
- Major Charles Karu SINGLETON, The Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment
- Staff Sergeant Charlotte Louise SPENCE, Royal Army Physical Training Corps
- Major Jonathan Grant STUDWELL, Intelligence Corps
- Major Thomas Daniel SWEENEY, Army Air Corps
- Sergeant Edward William SWINDELL, VR, Corps of Royal Engineers, Army Reserve
- Major Francesca Louise SYKES, Royal Regiment of Artillery
- Lieutenant Colonel Andrew James TEETON, Corps of Royal Engineers
- Major (now Acting Lieutenant Colonel) James VINEY, Corps of Royal Engineers
- Captain (now Acting Major) David Edward WILLIAMS, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers
Royal Red Cross
As an Ordinary Associate of the Royal Red Cross, Second Class
- Staff Sergeant Natalie Dawn DAVIES, Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps
- Major Adam Gordon HUGHES, Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps
- Major Jennifer Elizabeth JACKSON, TD, VR, Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps, Army Reserve
King’s Volunteer Reserves Medal
- Captain Carl GOYMER, VR, General List, Army Reserve
- Major Adrian Thomas HUNT, DL, VR, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, Army Reserve
- Warrant Officer Class 1 Shane Julian MARRIOTT, VR, Army Air Corps, Army Reserve
- Warrant Officer Class 2 Denis McKEE, VR, The Royal Irish Regiment, Army Reserve
- Major Dawn Marie SAUNDERS, VR, Royal Corps of Signals, Army Reserve
Royal Air Force Awards
Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most honourable order of the Bath
As Companions
- Air Vice-Marshal Nigel James COLMAN, OBE
- Air Marshal Ian David GALE, MBE
Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most excellent order of the British Empire
As Commanders
- Air Commodore Catherine Clare COTON
- Air Commodore Jonathan MORETON
- Air Commodore Gerard Alan OPIE
As Officers
- Wing Commander Erica Jane FERGUSON
- Wing Commander Matthew Elfed LEWIS
- Wing Commander Stephen MCCLEERY
- Wing Commander Alison MORTON
- Air Commodore Patrick James SHEA-SIMONDS
- Group Captain Paul Andrew WEAVER SMITH
- Wing Commander Christopher Andrew WRIGHT, MBE
As Members
- Master Aircrew Oliver Martin DEWEY
- Sergeant (now Acting Flight Sergeant) George Joseph DOWNEY
- Wing Commander Sam HALEY
- Squadron Leader James Duncan HEMINGFIELD
- Sergeant Martin John HENDERSON
- Squadron Leader Sharon INGLE
- Flight Sergeant (now Acting Warrant Officer) Stewart Marcus JACKSON
- Flight Sergeant Philip KIPLING
- Squadron Leader Kevin Charles William MARCH
- Squadron Leader Christopher Scott MIDDLETON
- Squadron Leader Mark SHIPLEY
- Warrant Officer Garry John STANTON
- Flying Officer (now Acting Wing Commander) Robert Charles TIMOTHY
King’s Volunteer Reserves Medal
- Warrant Officer Michael Antony KENNEDY
- Squadron Leader Jill PRITCHARD
- Sergeant Joyce Mitchell SOUTAR
- Warrant Officer Stephen David THOMPSON
Civilians in Defence
Civilians in defence have also been granted state honours by His Majesty The King either for their work in the MOD or in other aspects of Defence. These are listed in the New Year Honours page by the Cabinet Office.