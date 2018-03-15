New video showcases design for major M25 junction upgrade

The animations show the design of the junction as well widening of the A3 at the Painshill junction, as well as the new access road for RHS Gardens Wisley. The preferred route was announced last year and a consultation on the final design was launched last month and runs until 26 March.

Highways England senior project manager Brian Gash said:

We hope that this fly-through video helps to give people a good overview of how each element of the upgrade will look when complete. It’s a hugely busy junction with one of the road networks highest collision rates and this upgrade will not only help to alleviate the congestion but improve safety as well. We are nearing the end of the consultation period but there is still plenty of time to get involved. We welcome all views and ideas and encourage those with an interest in the scheme to come and see the project team at an event.

Under the plans, the interchange between the M25 and the A3 will be redesigned to create four dedicated link roads for all drivers making left turns at the junction while drivers turning right will use a new enlarged junction roundabout.

The A3 will also be widened from three lanes to four between Ockham and Painshill in both directions with two lanes remaining over the M25. A new access road providing better, safer access to several local roads and RHS Garden Wisley will be created. The A245 will also be widened near the Painshill junction to accommodate three lanes of traffic leaving and joining the A3.

Screen grab of the new Highways England visualisation of the M25 junction 10 scheme

A public consultation on the proposals runs until 26 March. Highways England is holding information exhibitions at venues across the area so that people can examine the proposals and put any questions directly to project team.

Public information events dates and locations still to go:

Friday 16 March 8am to 8pm, Cobham Services, M25

Friday 23 March 8am to 8pm, Cobham Services, M25

The new visualisation, details on the design and feedback forms are available on the scheme website until 11:45pm on 26 March 2018.

General enquiries

Members of the public should contact the Highways England customer contact centre on 0300 123 5000.

Media enquiries

Journalists should contact the Highways England press office on 0844 693 1448 and use the menu to speak to the most appropriate press officer.