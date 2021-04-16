New UK Government Covid testing centre in Dundee

The UK Government has today [Friday 16 April] opened a new walk-through coronavirus testing centre at Kirkton Community Centre Car Park in Downfield, Dundee, DD3 OAX.

The new centre is part of the largest network of diagnostic testing facilities created in British history. In Scotland, this comprises eight drive through sites, 43 walk-through sites, 42 mobile units, plus the Glasgow Lighthouse Lab which works round the clock to process samples.

The UK Government is providing all COVID testing and test processing outside of the NHS in Scotland. Around two thirds of all daily tests are provided by the UK Government, in support of Scotland’s health services.

Tests must be booked in advance at: www.nhsinform.scot/test-and-protect or by calling 0800 028 2816. People should only book a test if they have coronavirus symptoms (a high temperature, a new and continuous cough, or a loss or change to their sense of smell or taste) or have been instructed to do so by a clinician or NHS contact tracer.