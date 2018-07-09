New Trustee Appointed to Sport England

With over 20 years’ professional experience in communications, policy and disability advocacy, Rashmi has worked in the UK and internationally in a range of fields including sport, healthcare, social care, and the arts.

Rashmi worked as a press and policy expert in the UK Civil Service at the Department of Education and Employment, Foreign and Commonwealth Office and secondments to the European Commission and European Parliament. This followed with in the charity sector, supporting the UK’s biggest biomedical research funder the Wellcome Trust in its stakeholder relations and as Executive Director and Strategic Communications Advisor for national disability charities. Rashmi also worked internationally, in the UAE leading communications, and government affairs for national healthcare and biotechnology developments.

Rashmi’s work has focused on supporting organisations and initiatives that promote social inclusion and quality of life. A keen sportsperson, and passionate about the benefits of physical activity on health and wellbeing, Rashmi held a Board position with the Activity Alliance where she helped develop their charter setting out the changes required to improve disabled people’s participation in sport. In 2016 Rashmi was recognised for her Outstanding Contribution to Innovation at the National Learning Disabilities and Autism Awards. Passionate about dance, Rashmi is the founder of Step Change Studios which provides inclusive dance opportunities for people with and without disabilities.

Rashmi has an MPhil in Education from the University of Cambridge and is guardian to her disabled brother. As well as dance, Rashmi enjoys a wide range of activities including cycling, swimming, and running – having completed four marathons.

The role is remunerated at £218 per day. This appointment has been made in accordance with the Cabinet Office’s Governance Code on Public Appointments. The appointments process is regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments. Under the Code, any significant political activity undertaken by an appointee in the last five years must be declared. This is defined as including holding office, public speaking, making a recordable donation, or candidature for election. Rashmi has declared no such political activity.