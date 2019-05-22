New Solicitor General sworn in

Lucy Frazer QC MP has been sworn in as Solicitor General for England and Wales.

The Attorney General, Geoffrey Cox QC MP, and the Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice, David Gauke MP, spoke at the ceremony to welcome the Solicitor General to her role.

Speaking after the ceremony the Attorney General said:

I am delighted to see Lucy Frazer officially sworn in as Solicitor General. I look forward to working with her in the unique roles we each play in upholding the rule of law at the heart of the UK constitution.

The Lord Chancellor said:

Lucy Frazer’s insight as a former barrister made her an esteemed Justice Minister and I am in no doubt that she will draw on her extensive experience to be a successful Solicitor General.

Commenting on the ceremony, Lucy Frazer QC MP said:

I am honored to be sworn in as Solicitor General for England and Wales. The role of Solicitor General is an important one and I look forward to working on the variety of interesting legal problems which cross the desk of a Law Officer. I am grateful for the warm welcome I have been given from both the Attorney General and Lord Chancellor and I thank them for their kind words.

Alongside the Attorney General, the Solicitor General will oversee the work of the Law Officers Departments which include the Crown Prosecution Service and Serious Fraud Office, and the Government Legal Department and HM Crown Prosecution Service Inspectorate.

The Solicitor General also carries out a number of functions in the public interest, such as considering unduly lenient sentences, and taking action when there has been a contempt of court. These functions are carried out independently of their role as a government minister.

