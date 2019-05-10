New Solicitor General appointed

The Prime Minister has appointed Lucy Frazer QC MP as Solicitor General.

Alongside the Attorney General, the Solicitor General will oversee the work of the Law Officers Departments which include the Crown Prosecution Service and Serious Fraud Office, and the Government Legal Department and HM Crown Prosecution Service Inspectorate.

The Solicitor General also carries out a number of functions in the public interest, such as considering unduly lenient sentences, and taking action when there has been a contempt of court. These functions are carried out independently of their role as a Government minister.

Commenting on her appointment, Solicitor General Lucy Frazer QC MP said:

“I am delighted to be appointed as Solicitor General for England and Wales. I look forward to working with the Attorney General to play my part in making law and politics work together at the heart of the UK constitution.

I want to thank my predecessor, Robert Buckland, for leaving me with such a strong record to build upon, especially in areas such as Public Legal Education, and the Unduly Lenient Sentence Scheme.

I am proud to be joining the Attorney General’s Office (AGO), a unique and historic government department which has the highest staff engagement score in central Government.”