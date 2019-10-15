New solar panels generate savings at Worthy Down

The panels have been installed as part of work being delivered by the Defence Infrastructure Organisation ( DIO ) in partnership with Skanska and AECOM.

A total of 1,625 photovoltaic roof panels have been erected on four new buildings on the site of the new £300-million tri-service facility.

The panels, which will produce 413,307kWh/year of electricity annually, will save the base almost £58,000 per year. This saving is equivalent to powering 133 domestic properties for a year.

Image that shows the solar panels installed on the roof of the new buildings. DIO Crown Copyright 2019.

Matthew Richardson, DIO ’s Principal Project Manager, said:

Prior to the installation of the panels, the base did not have the capability for on-site electricity generation, so this is an exciting new addition. The photovoltaic panels will not only deliver considerable savings to the Ministry of Defence ( MOD ), but also help preserve the planet’s resources, so it’s a win-win situation.

Paul Weale, Project Director for Skanska, added:

Skanska recently announced its commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions on its projects by 2045, including its supply chain. It’s a core part of our whole approach to construction. This initiative to install solar panels at Worthy Down, not only fulfils the DIO ’s requirement, but also demonstrates how being environmentally conscious and cost conscious can be entirely aligned.

The completion of the new facilities will see personnel from the Royal Navy, Army and Royal Air Force all training at the site. Having all 3 services training at 1 site allows for the sharing of resources, technology and learning.