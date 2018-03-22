New Seafish Chair announced

A new Chair has been appointed to the organisation that promotes the work of the UK’s seafood industry.

Brian Young will now officially take the position at the Sea Fish Industry Authority (Seafish) with a three-year appointment. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the role as he has been acting Chair of Seafish since January 2016, stepping up from his deputy Chair position. He was also previously Chair of Seafish’s Importers and Processors Panel.

Seafish is an industry-levy funded body which carries out a wide range of activities that advocate and support all sections of the fishing industry, from fishermen and processors through to importers, retailers and food service providers.

This is a Ministerial appointment supported by the four fisheries administrations, who jointly sponsor Seafish.

Brian Young, Chair of the Seafish, said:

I am delighted to be appointed Chair of Seafish at such a pivotal time for our industry. The next three years will provide many new opportunities and challenges and Seafish will work hard to help and support our industry to be profitable, sustainable and socially responsible. It is a great privilege to be able to carry on working with the Seafish Board, the executive team, the Devolved Administrations and the incredibly diverse range of people who serve our industry with such great passion, commitment and expertise. I am very much looking forward to the challenge.

The recruitment was carried out in accordance with the Ministerial Code of Practice for Appointments to Public Bodies. All appointments are made on merit and political activity plays no part in the selection process. However, there is a requirement for the political activities of appointees to be made public. Brian Young has not declared any significant activity.

Biographical details:

Brian was Chief Executive of the British Frozen Food Federation until his retirement in March 2017. His career has spanned 35 years in the food business sector, including roles at RHM Foods, Sara Lee, Tryton Foods and Sundora Foods.

Brian is a qualified chartered management accountant. He is currently Chair of the Beverley Building Society and a non-executive director of Ripon Select Foods Limited. He is also a trustee of Thera Trust, a charity that has been supporting people with a learning disability since 1998.