New National Schools Commissioner to help raise standards

The Department for Education has confirmed that a new National Schools Commissioner is to be appointed following the excellent work of Sir David Carter, who is retiring from the civil service after four years at the department.

Before his appointment as the National Schools Commissioner on 1 February 2016, Sir David Carter was the first Regional Schools Commissioner for the South West. Prior to working at the department, he was the CEO of the Cabot Learning Federation, a multi academy trust consisting of 15 academies.

During his tenure, Sir David Carter has forged a strong school improvement strategy to underpin the work of the Regional Schools Commissioners and has worked extensively with school leaders in the academy sector.

Sir David Carter will step down from the role at the end of August 2018. An appointment process to recruit a new National Schools Commissioner will be announced in due course, in accordance with the practice for open competitions for civil service posts.

Education Secretary Damian Hinds said:

I am extremely grateful to Sir David Carter for his excellent work over the last four years. Since joining the department, he has drawn on his wealth of experience in the classroom and at the forefront of academy trusts to nurture innovative approaches that have helped raised standards across the country. I wish him the best of luck in the future and look forward to appointing a new Commissioner who can build on this work so that we continue to give all children the education they deserve.

Sir David Carter said: