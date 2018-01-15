New Nancy and the Meerkats resources

Nancy and the Meerkats, with the help of Big Joe, present a new radio series to engage pupils with the concept of intellectual property ( IP ). Aimed at primary education, the resource guides pupils through the process of setting up a band and recording and releasing a song, which is promoted and performed live on tour.

Building on the success of the previous two series, Nancy and the Meerkats consists of a new radio series, short videos, comic book, lesson plans and competition. The supporting teaching resource also includes themed activities and engaging lesson plans. Together, these support and develop pupils’ understanding of copyright, trade marks and the importance of respecting IP .

Curriculum links are provided for England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

The series will launch on Monday 15th January at 5pm on Fun Kids Radio