New ‘Inspiration Class’ Type-31 warships named

Approved by HM The Queen, the vessels will be named HMS Active, HMS Bulldog, HMS Campbeltown, HMS Formidable and HMS Venturer.

Grouped together as the Inspiration Class, the names of the new vessels are drawn from former warships and submarines whose missions and history will inspire Royal Navy operations.

The names also represent the Royal Navy’s future vision: HMS Active signifies the forward deployment of Royal Navy ships to protect UK values and interests, whilst HMS Bulldog is focused on operational advantage in the North Atlantic.

HMS Campbeltown symbolises the ‘raiding from the sea’ focus of the Royal Marines’ Future Commando Force, HMS Formidable recognises the history of aircraft carrier strike operations and HMS Venturer promotes the navy’s technology and innovation forward-look.

First Sea Lord, Admiral Tony Radakin said:

I welcome the announcement of the names of the Inspiration-class frigates. Each of the names has been chosen for evoking those values we strive for: cutting-edge technology, audacity and global operations.

They represent the best of Britain’s world-class shipbuilding heritage and will fly the flag for decades to come.

As announced by the Prime Minister last November, Defence has received an increase in funding of over £24-billion across the next four years, enabling our Armed Forces to adapt to meet future threats. As part of this, the Type-31 frigates will replace the five general-purpose Type-23 frigates currently in service with the Royal Navy. Expected to enter service by 2028, they will carry a crew of up to 105 and will be deployed on duties around the world, working alongside new Type-26 frigates dedicated to submarine detection operations.

Initially announced by the MOD in November 2019, the new vessels will be constructed by Babcock at its dockyard in Rosyth and the first steel cut is due to take place this summer.

Outlined in the recent Defence Command Paper, the MOD remains committed to delivering on new vessels for the Royal Navy. The Type-31 will form part of Royal Navy Integrated Force 2030 vision, as it becomes a threat-focussed service.