New industry representative appointments to Seafish board

Two new industry representative members have been appointed to the board of the Sea Fish Industry Authority (Seafish).

Michael Mitchell will represent the processing sector and brings with him extensive experience of the seafood sector following 30 years in the industry.

Nathan de Rozarieux will represent the small scale fishing sector and will contribute the knowledge he has gained as both a practitioner and consultant.

Seafish is an industry-levy funded body which carries out a wide range of activities that advocate and support all sections of the fishing industry, from fishermen and processors through to importers, retailers and food service providers.

These are Ministerial appointments supported by the four fisheries administrations, who jointly sponsor Seafish.

The recruitment was carried out in accordance with the Ministerial Code of Practice for Appointments to Public Bodies. All appointments are made on merit and political activity plays no part in the selection process. However, there is a requirement for the political activities of appointees to be made public. Neither Michael Mitchell nor Nathan de Rozarieux have declared any significant activity.

In addition to the two new members, existing members Alison Austin OBE and Jonathan Shepherd have been re-appointed for a further term of three years.

Biographical details:

Michael Mitchell is currently Managing Director of Fair Seas Limited, a consultancy firm supporting the seafood industry with clients including major value added processors, national and international retailers, food service providers, sustainability standards owners and certification assessment bodies. Previous to this, he spent more than 30 years working in the seafood processing industry, progressing his way from the factory floor to Technical & CSR Director at Young’s Seafood Ltd.

Nathan de Rozarieux is currently Managing Director of Tegen Mor Fisheries Consultants Ltd a firm offering a range of industry services. He is the owner-skipper of an inshore vessel operating in Cornwall, a position he has frequently returned to alongside roles at Seafish and WWF-UK. For the past 16 years Nathan has sat as a director of the Duchy Fish Quota Company, a not-for-profit seeking to support the Cornwall inshore fishing industry and is a former committee member of the Cornwall Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority.