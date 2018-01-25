New identity checking guidelines

New identity (ID) checking guidelines have been introduced for standard and enhanced disclosure checks. The new guidelines have been running in parallel with previous guidelines since October 2017. However, the previous guidelines now cease to apply and you must use the new version.

The change is being introduced so that the DBS’s identity checking process is aligned with right to work checks. These state that employers must prevent illegal working in the UK by carrying out document checks on people before employing them to make sure they are allowed to work.

If you have any questions about the changes contact customerservices@dbs.gsi.gov.uk.