New Housing Secretary appointed

James Brokenshire has today been appointed as Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government.

James Brokenshire said:

I am honoured to have been asked by the Prime Minister to serve as Secretary of State for Housing Communities and Local Government. I am determined to get Britain building the homes our country needs so everyone can afford a place to call their own.

One of my top priorities is going to be ensuring everyone affected by the Grenfell Tower fire gets the support they need and we learn lessons from the tragedy so something like this can never happen again.

As the son of a former chief executive of a council local government is in the blood for me. So I look forward to working with councils across the country by supporting them to deliver quality public services and build strong integrated communities.