New housing Director General appointed by department
A new Director General for housing will be appointed to oversee important work to help deliver the homes our country needs, the Ministry of Housing confirmed today (7 June 2018).
Jeremy Pocklington, currently Director General, Energy and Security in the department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, has accepted a new position in the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.
He will take over in September and will replace Helen MacNamara who has been appointed to the role of Director General of Propriety and Ethics in the Cabinet Office.
Jeremy Pocklington said:
I am delighted to take up this exciting challenge as the government builds the homes our country needs, ensuring safe and decent homes in a market that’s fit for the future.
Jeremy Pocklington has been Director General, Energy and Security at the Department of Business, Enterprise and Industrial Strategy – previously the Department of Energy and Climate Change - since February 2015.
