New HMRC General Counsel and Solicitor appointed

Alan currently works as the Legal Director at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, and has built an extensive legal career over almost 30 years - working in the City, at the European Commission, and across a number of government departments.

This appointment has been formally ratified by the Prime Minister, following an extensive recruitment exercise, which sought candidates from across the Civil Service and externally to government.

Chief Executive, Jon Thompson said:

I’m delighted to welcome Alan to HMRC , where he will take up a key role within the Executive Committee at a critical time for the department. Alan brings with him a huge amount of experience from his time in government, and within the legal profession. I would like to extend my thanks to David Bunting, who has very ably led the Solicitors Office and Legal Services Group as interim General Counsel and Solicitor since Gill Aitken’s departure in June.

Alan Evans will formally take up the role from 1 January 2019.