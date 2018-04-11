News story
New funding for sports prosthetics for children with disabilities
The government has announced a further £1.5 million so that more children with disabilities can benefit from the latest sports prosthetics.
The announcement is the next stage of a government fund that has supported 220 disabled children since its launch in March 2016. It means more children who have suffered limb loss or who were born with a limb deficiency will benefit from prosthetics such as running blades. The fund will also support research and innovation to improve prosthetic technology.
Minister of State for Care, Caroline Dinenage, said:
Sport and activity are so important to any child’s health, wellbeing and confidence, and today’s announcement should help many more disabled children to fulfil their sporting ambitions.
Hundreds have already benefited from the fund, and this additional investment will now help us to open up even more possibilities for children with limb loss, and hopefully ignite in them a lifelong passion for sport.
Kiera Roche, chief executive of LimbPower, the national disability sports organisation for people with limb impairments, said:
LimbPower is delighted with the incredible news that the Department of Health and Social Care will continue the fund for a further 2 years.
The impact this has had on the 220 children who have so far received their activity limbs is immeasurable.
Children just want to be able to join in and feel included, especially at school and in the community, and this means playing and taking part in P.E. and games.
The overriding messages we have received from children and parents is that they can be included, join in, run and jump just like their friends. They can be children and not patients.