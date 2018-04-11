New funding for sports prosthetics for children with disabilities

Children with limb loss will benefit from a further £1.5 million investment into sports and activity prosthetics.

The announcement is the next stage of a government fund that has supported 220 disabled children since its launch in March 2016. It means more children who have suffered limb loss or who were born with a limb deficiency will benefit from prosthetics such as running blades. The fund will also support research and innovation to improve prosthetic technology.

Minister of State for Care, Caroline Dinenage, said:

Sport and activity are so important to any child’s health, wellbeing and confidence, and today’s announcement should help many more disabled children to fulfil their sporting ambitions. Hundreds have already benefited from the fund, and this additional investment will now help us to open up even more possibilities for children with limb loss, and hopefully ignite in them a lifelong passion for sport.

Kiera Roche, chief executive of LimbPower, the national disability sports organisation for people with limb impairments, said: