New director for Emergency Services Mobile Communications Programme

A new programme director has been appointed with immediate effect to implement the UK’s new communications infrastructure for emergency services.

Bryan Clark joins the Emergency Services Mobile Communications Programme (ESMCP) after working in the technology sector for more than 30 years, previously serving as Director of Digital and Change at Her Majesty’s Prisons and Probation Service.

Before entering the public sector Mr Clarke was the CEO of Sumerian Europe Ltd, and he previously spent 15 years as Partner and European CIO of KPMG. Earlier in his career, Mr Clarke held numerous technical and management roles including project management, analytics consulting and product management.

Bryan replaces Gordon Shipley who is leaving ESMCP after 5 years as Programme Director.

Joanna Davinson, Chief Digital, Data and Technology Officer for the Home Office said:

Bryan’s experience will be invaluable in leading the programme as it moves into its vital delivery phase. Gordon Shipley played a crucial role in driving the programme forward, from its inception in 2013 to where it is today. We would all like to thank Gordon for his achievements, and we wish him well for the future.

Bryan Clark added: