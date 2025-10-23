New Digital ID to make life easier for millions

Prime Minister sets out broader vision for how a digital ID could make life simpler, easier and more secure

A new digital ID will cut paperwork, save time and ensure everyone can access the services they are entitled to

The Prime Minister today set out how a new national digital ID will bring Britain into the modern age – making everyday life easier for millions, cutting red tape and putting power back in people’s hands.

Digitisation has transformed the way people live – from storing bank cards and boarding passes in our phones to accessing medical advice through the NHS app – and people in countries across the world are benefiting from how a digital ID can allow them to do so many more things at the click of a button.

Having outlined last month how a digital ID can step up our fight against illegal working by making it easier to carry out Right to Work checks and cracking down on rogue employers, the Prime Minister today set out his broader vision for how a digital ID will help modernise the state to make people’s lives easier.

During a visit to a Barclays Bank branch on Thursday, the Prime Minister outlined plans for a new digital ID that will cut paperwork, save time, and help people access services quickly, safely and securely.

At present, people need to find an old electricity bill just to open a bank account and often need a passport to apply for a job, prove their right to rent or a driving licence to buy a pint.

The Prime Minister believes this is no longer good enough in a modern economy – and that the new digital ID will remove these barriers.

Every British citizen and legal resident will be entitled to a digital ID free of charge, ensuring those without passports or driving licences can access jobs and services more easily – helping to level the playing field for millions.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

Digitisation has already transformed so many parts of our lives – from how we shop, travel and bank. But there’s so much more we can do to make people’s lives easier, simpler and more secure. The digital ID is about putting power back in people’s hands, cutting the faff out of rummaging through drawers for documents and pointless bureaucracy we have accepted for too long while bringing Britain into the modern age. This can be a boarding pass to getting on in life, helping people get a bank account, apply for a job or access childcare. Countries across the world are reaping the benefits of digital IDs, the British public should be able to as well.

Examples of how digital ID will make life easier include:

Social levelling: Giving everyone a form of photo ID for free, so those without passports or driving licences can open a bank account or get a job as easily as those that do.

Applying for a mortgage: Letting people prove who they are digitally instead of sending physical documents or paying for private verification services.

Renting a home: Making it possible for renters to prove their right to rent instantly, without hunting down old paperwork.

Protecting against fraud: Keeping identity information safe on your phone instead of relying on physical documents that can be lost or stolen.

A public consultation will launch by the end of the year to ensure the system is secure, trusted and inclusive.

The initiative builds on the Government’s wider work to modernise public services, including a digital version of the Veteran Card and the new Digital Inclusion Action Plan to ensure everyone can benefit from the modern economy.