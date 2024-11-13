New Defence treaty with Romania deepens relations and supports collective security

The UK’s defence relationship with Romania has been expanded following the signing today of a new treaty promoting greater cooperation between the two countries’ armed forces.

Defence Secretary, John Healey MP, hosted his Romanian counterpart, Angel Tîlvăr, at the Ministry of Defence in London this morning to sign the treaty.

United as NATO allies and in steadfast support of Ukraine, the defence relationship between the UK and Romania continues to grow.

Both ministers agreed to enhance bilateral defence cooperation to maintain peace and security in Europe, improve the effectiveness and efficiency of each nation’s armed forces when operating together, and develop information sharing.

The UK and Romania both share a steadfast support for Ukraine. Romania has sent military personnel to the UK to help train more than 45,000 Ukrainian recruits as part of Operation Interflex, which teaches basic infantry and combat skills.

Defence Secretary John Healey MP said:

This agreement demonstrates how quickly the UK’s defence relationship with Romania is growing and it shows our shared commitment to peace and security in Europe. This Government is resetting Britain’s relations across Europe, and this agreement builds on that commitment as we continue to deepen our ties. The UK’s security starts in Ukraine and, together with Romania as our NATO allies, we will continue to support Ukraine against Putin’s illegal invasion.

The treaty agrees to establish a joint defence committee, which will provide a framework through which we can reinforce our relationship with a key NATO Ally and European partner, and better work together to combat the shared threats we face.

The UK Armed Forces have worked closely alongside Romania’s Armed Forces for many years – earlier this year, a Royal Air Force fighter squadron of six Typhoons and around 200 personnel deployed to Romania to fly NATO air policing missions for four months.

Since then, numerous exercises have seen the UK and Romania operate alongside each other, including a British Army deployment to the Carpathian Mountains in Romania through September and October to practice training in difficult terrain alongside NATO allies as part of Exercise Sarmis.