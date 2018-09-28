New competition: stopping it in its tracks

This new Defence and Security Accelerator ( DASA ) competition is seeking novel approaches to stopping or impeding tanks and other heavy armoured vehicles on the battlefield while minimising collateral damage.

DASA welcomes proposals relating to physical barriers or effects (such as traps and rapid ways to build them) as well as invisible barriers or effects (including electromagnetic and other non-explosive technologies).

Systems for defence utility and with potential security applications, including those for urban deployment, are also welcome.

Up to £1 million of funding is available in Phase 1 of this competition to fund proof-of-concept solutions. Additional funding is anticipated to be available for future phases to move towards a deployable solution.

Full details are available in the competition document.

The competition will close at midday on 8 November 2018.

If you have any queries on this competition, please do contact us at accelerator@dstl.gov.uk.