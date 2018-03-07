New chair for the Industrial Injuries Advisory Council (IIAC) announced

The appointment was made following open competition and Dr Rushton will take up her post on 1 April 2018.

Minister of State for Disabled People, Health and Work, Sarah Newton said:

I am delighted that Dr Rushton has chosen to accept the position of IIAC chair. I am sure her wealth of experience and knowledge will prove an asset to IIAC and will complement the legacy Professor Keith Palmer has left behind

Professor Keith Palmer, retiring chair of IIAC said:

I welcome this appointment and congratulate Lesley upon it. Industrial Injuries Disablement Benefit fulfils an important function in supporting workers who have been injured by their work or acquired occupational diseases. The council in turn has a vital role in ensuring that ministers receive high quality impartial scientific advice on entitlements, and Lesley is well qualified to lead in this endeavour.

Dr Lesley Rushton was quoted as saying:

I am very pleased to be appointed as chair of the Industrial Injuries Advisory Council and look forward to developments of the work of the council

More information

The Industrial Injuries Advisory Council is a non-departmental scientific advisory body with a statutory remit to provide independent advice on the Industrial Injuries Scheme to the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions and the Department for Social Development in Northern Ireland.

The Commissioner for Public Appointments regulates all appointments made by the Secretary of State to IIAC . All such appointments are made in accordance with the Governance Code for Public Appointments published by the government.

The appointment is for a period of 5 years.