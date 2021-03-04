New appointment to the UK Supreme Court and JCPC: 4 March 2021

Lady Justice Rose will join the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom as a Justice on 13 April, it was announced today.

Her Majesty The Queen made the appointment on the advice of the Prime Minister and Lord Chancellor, following the recommendations of an independent selection commission.

Welcoming the appointment, President of the Supreme Court Lord Reed said:

We at the Supreme Court are delighted that Lady Justice Rose will be joining us as a Justice and look forward to welcoming her to the Court in April. Having spent a substantial part of her career working in government and Parliament, LJ Rose will add significantly to the diversity of experience on the court. Her outstanding legal ability and breadth of experience will be invaluable in maintaining the high quality of our judgments and our reputation as an international centre of legal excellence.

This appointment follows the retirement of Lady Black, on 10 January 2021.

Notes to Editors

Lady Justice Rose

Dame Vivien Rose took her first degree at Newnham College, Cambridge and a post-graduate degree at Brasenose College, Oxford. She was called to the Bar by Gray’s Inn in 1984 and was in practice at Monckton Chambers for ten years. She was appointed Standing Counsel to the Director General of Fair Trading in 1992.

In 1995 she left private practice to join the Government Legal Service serving as a legal adviser on financial services at HM Treasury until 2001. In 2002 she was appointed to the Senior Civil Service and moved to the Ministry of Defence as Director of Operational and International Humanitarian Law. From 2005 to 2008 she was seconded to the Office of Counsel to the Speaker of the House of Commons.

In 2006 she was appointed to her first judicial role as a fee-paid Chairman of the Competition Appeal Tribunal. She was appointed to further tribunal posts and became a Recorder in the criminal jurisdiction, South Eastern circuit in 2010. In May 2013 Dame Vivien was sworn in as a High Court Judge in the Chancery Division. She was President of the Upper Tribunal (Tax and Chancery Chamber) between 2015 and 2018 and was a nominated judge of the Financial List from its inception.

She was appointed to the Court of Appeal in January 2019.

