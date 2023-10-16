New appointment to the UK Supreme Court: 17 October 2023

The King has approved the appointment of Lady Justice Simler to the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom as a Justice.

Lady Justice Simler will join the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom as a Justice on 14 November, it was announced today.

His Majesty The King made the appointment on the advice of the Prime Minister and Lord Chancellor, following the recommendations of an independent selection commission.

Welcoming the announcement, the President of the Supreme Court, The Right Hon The Lord Reed of Allermuir said:

I am delighted to welcome Lady Justice Simler as a Justice to the Supreme Court. She will bring exceptional experience and ability to the Court following a distinguished career as a barrister and Judge. Her experience in employment law, tax, public law and criminal law will be highly valuable to the Supreme Court and will further strengthen us as a world-leading Court.

This appointment follows the retirement of Lord Kitchin on 29 September 2023.

A detailed description of the appointments process for Justices is available on the Supreme Court website.