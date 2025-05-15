New 2,000 km “deep precision strike” weapon to be developed by UK and Germany as Trinity House Agreement delivers first major milestones

The United Kingdom and Germany will today (Thursday 15th May) confirm for the first time that they will work together to develop a new long-range strike capability with a range of over 2,000 km, as both countries step up on European security and drive economic growth at home.

This comes following the signing of the landmark Trinity House Agreement on Defence Co-operation in October in London – the first-of-its-kind bilateral defence agreement between the UK and Germany.

German Federal Minister of Defence, Boris Pistorius, will host his counterpart Defence Secretary John Healey MP in the first Trinity House Defence Ministerial Council today in Berlin, where they will discuss how the agreement is already delivering real benefits, from deterring threats on NATO’s eastern flank, to creating skilled jobs and driving investment at home.

The new 2,000 km precision deep strike capability will be among the most advanced systems ever designed by the UK, to safeguard the British public and reinforce NATO deterrence, while boosting the UK and European defence sectors.

Discussions will focus on a joint procurement programme for Sting Ray torpedoes for P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft, enhancing the UK and Germany’s ability to counter the latest underwater threats, boosting national security for both nations.

A new commitment will also see Germany procure advanced British military bridges, delivering on the Government’s Plan for Change by supporting jobs in the North-west.

Defence Secretary John Healey MP said:

The UK and Germany have never been closer, and the Trinity House Agreement is already making a positive impact on our security and economy. This partnership is helping us make defence an engine for growth – creating jobs, boosting skills, and driving investment across the UK and Germany. In a more dangerous world, NATO and European allies stand united. Together with Germany, we’re leading the way in supporting Ukraine, defending NATO’s eastern flank, and jointly investing in next-generation capabilities.

It follows the Prime Minister’s historic commitment to increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP, recognising the critical importance of military readiness in an era of heightened global uncertainty.

Since the Trinity House Agreement was signed in October, German crews have joined RAF personnel in two flights on UK P-8 Poseidon aircraft. The UK’s Poseidon fleet play a crucial role tracking Russian vessels near UK waters.

The Defence Ministers will meet again tomorrow (Friday 16th May) alongside their Polish, Italian and French counterparts in a meeting of the European Group of Five (E5) Defence ministers in Rome.

The UK and Germany will meet again in June alongside more than 50 nations and partners, when they jointly host the next meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group. Since the UK took the chair, nearly £23bn has been pledged in military support for Ukraine.

The Trinity House Agreement is delivering on the Government’s Plan for Change by stepping up national security whilst strengthening our industrial base and boosting skilled jobs at home.