Nearly 7,000 new UK jobs to be created as a result of Prime Minister's trip to India

64 Indian companies will invest over £1 billion into the UK, creating 6,900 jobs spread across every region

Deals signed and sealed during the Prime Minister’s trade mission to India, where he has promised to open doors for British business and drive growth at home – delivering on the Plan for Change

Investments are another vote of confidence in the UK economy and cement its reputation as one of the best places in the world to do business

Nearly 7,000 brand new jobs will be created in the United Kingdom thanks to a raft of major new deals secured by the Prime Minister during his visit to India this week.

64 Indian investors have confirmed their confidence in the UK as a business destination by collectively investing £1.3 billion into some of Britain’s most thriving businesses - demonstrating the impact the UK-India trade deal is already having on investor confidence.

As a result, Indian investment will flow into range of UK sectors including engineering, technology and the creative industries, driving growth and creating jobs across every region of the country - from Basingstoke to Birmingham.

The Prime Minister believes the UK-India trade deal is a launchpad for turbocharged domestic growth – with these figures proving it is already bearing fruit, despite only being signed three months ago.

From next-generation electric motorbikes, semi-conductor development and agricultural innovation – the investments will benefit some of the UK’s most exciting industries and cement the UK-India economic partnership.

It comes off the back of a two-day trade mission by the Prime Minister to Mumbai, where he met with Indian business leaders and directly sealed the deals that will result in growth and jobs that will put money directly into the pockets of hardworking British people.

The UK-India trade deal will reduce tariffs on imports from the UK to India and vice versa, and it has created a burst of momentum for UK-India trade.

India is already the UK’s second largest investor and more than 1,000 Indian companies operate in the UK, supporting millions of UK jobs.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

“These investments are a powerful endorsement of the UK’s global standing and economic potential. Nearly 7,000 new jobs spread across every region of our country will mean more opportunities, more innovation, and make working people better off.

“From electric vehicles in Solihull to cutting-edge Agri-tech in Somerset, these deals show that our Plan for Change is delivering real results. The UK-India trade deal is already unlocking growth, and today’s announcements mark the beginning of a new era of collaboration between our two nations.”

Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle said:

“India is now the fourth-biggest economy in the world, and by investing billions of pounds to back thousands of jobs from sectors as diverse as AI, education, and financial services shows the scale of opportunity this presents for British businesses.

“Their success in India will only grow as our new trade deal galvanises economic partnership, brings our two countries even closer together, and ultimately delivers economic growth right across the UK.”

Key announcements include:

Advanced manufacturing company TVS Motor will invest £250 million in Solihull to expand its Norton Motorcycles operations and develop next-generation electric vehicles, creating 300 high-quality jobs and collaborating with UK research institutions such as the University of Warwick – showcasing the best of Britain.

Engineering company Cyient is investing £100 million to boost innovation in semiconductors, geospatial tech, mobility, clean energy, and digital domains - creating 300 UK jobs and strengthening its long-standing presence in the country.

In Somerset, tech firm Atul–Date Palm Developments is investing £11 million in sustainable and innovative Agri-tech, establishing advanced R&D that will create 44 highly-skilled jobs and support global climate resilience.

Mastek, a global digital engineering firm, is investing £2 million to open a new AI and Experience Centre in London and Leeds office, generating 200 skilled roles including 75 apprenticeships.

NeoCeltic Global Ltd is investing £5 million to deliver advanced orthopaedic and rehabilitation solutions, creating 85 jobs across London and Cardiff.

Meanwhile, Alcor Logistics is expanding into Liverpool and London with a £4 million investment to establish UK operations as a non-vessel operator, creating 250 jobs and enhancing global freight and supply chain capabilities.

Sudarshan Venu, Chairman and Managing Director, TVS Motor Company said:

“TVS Motor has had a long association with the UK and over the years new facets have been added - engineering & technology, academia partnerships & scholarships, and e-Bikes. Now Norton Motorcycles, the storied British marque, is poised to open a new chapter of resurgence and global expansion with TVS Motor’s backing. We are excited about the future and look forward to continued growth.”

Mr. Kishansinh Gohil, Managing Director, Modtech, said:

“The UK’s strengths in robotics, digital twin and AI technologies, and precision casting make it an ideal base for Modtech’s innovation-led expansion. Our investment will advance high-performance industrial processes, strengthen local supply chains, generate skilled jobs in the region, and reinforce the UK’s role in shaping the future of precision engineering through global collaboration.”

Mr. Raveena Singh, Director, Alcor Logistics said:

“The UK stands at the forefront of global logistics and supply chain management, enabling trade and e-commerce through its extensive network of international gateways. Alcor’s investment in the UK aims to create local employment opportunities, further strengthening the country’s position as a leader in global trade.”

Mr. Chandan Jerry, Director, NeoCeletic Global Limited said:

“As an entrepreneur, I welcome the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) between the UK and India, which will deepen economic ties and unlock new opportunities for businesses. Our innovative company, “NeoCeletic Global Ltd- UK” is poised to leverage this partnership to expand globally, particularly in AI-driven medical physiotherapy solutions. We’ll collaborate with UK businesses to drive revolutionary innovations, helping position the UK at the forefront of healthcare technology. We aim to drive economic growth, create new entrepreneurial opportunities, and improve human life, setting new standards in the industry.”

These investments are just a few examples that demonstrate the UK’s continued attractiveness as a destination for innovation, talent, and global business growth.

The Prime Minister will meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai today [Thursday] to celebrate the success of the trade deal so far and reaffirm their commitment to broadening the UK-India relationship further.

Today’s announcements are reflective of the UK and India’s burgeoning technology partnership – with 28 of the investments confirmed today falling under the priority areas of the UK-India Technology Security Initiative. That includes 26 artificial intelligence companies, 1 semi-conductor company and 1 biotechnology company.

The Technology Security Initiative launched in July last year and aims to increase collaboration with India in key and emerging technologies such as telecoms, critical minerals, AI, biotechnology and semiconductors.

Notes to Editors

Regional breakdown of jobs:

Region Number of jobs East Midlands 498 East of England 120 London 2591 North West 1535 Scotland 125 South East 795 South West 194 Wales 175 West Midlands 567 Yorkshire and the Humber 201 Total 6801

A full list of the companies investing into the UK is below: