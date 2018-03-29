News story

Near miss with train driver at Stafford

Near miss with train driver at Stafford station, 2 March 2018.

Published 29 March 2018
From:
Rail Accident Investigation Branch
Still image from forward facing CCTV of the northbound train (image courtesy of Virgin Trains)
Still image from forward facing CCTV of the northbound train (image courtesy of Virgin Trains)

At around 14:36 hrs on 2 March 2018, a northbound train travelling at around 85 mph (137 km/h) nearly struck the driver of a stationary southbound train at Stafford station. The driver of the stationary train was between the Up and Down Stafford Fast lines attending to a train brake fault. There were no injuries.

We have undertaken a preliminary examination into the circumstances surrounding this incident. Having assessed the evidence which has been gathered to date, we have decided to publish a safety digest.

The safety digest will be made available on our website in the next few weeks.

Published 29 March 2018