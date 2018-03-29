Near miss with train driver at Stafford

At around 14:36 hrs on 2 March 2018, a northbound train travelling at around 85 mph (137 km/h) nearly struck the driver of a stationary southbound train at Stafford station. The driver of the stationary train was between the Up and Down Stafford Fast lines attending to a train brake fault. There were no injuries.

We have undertaken a preliminary examination into the circumstances surrounding this incident. Having assessed the evidence which has been gathered to date, we have decided to publish a safety digest.

The safety digest will be made available on our website in the next few weeks.